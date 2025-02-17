Avestar Capital LLC Buys 683 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 262,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,781,000 after buying an additional 15,127 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of XOM opened at $108.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $100.60 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $475.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.