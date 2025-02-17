Barclays Cuts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $190.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AMAT. KeyCorp upgraded Applied Materials from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.10.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $169.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.50. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $158.96 and a 1 year high of $255.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 26.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.58%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 223,520 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,348 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,244,566 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,615,000 after buying an additional 108,827 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 11.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

