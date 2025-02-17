Barclays Lowers Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $180.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $187.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DDOG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Datadog from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.39.

Datadog Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $131.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.13. Datadog has a twelve month low of $98.80 and a twelve month high of $170.08. The company has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.19, a PEG ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 178,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $28,824,445.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,236,887.04. This represents a 32.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 4,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $572,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 179,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,545. This represents a 2.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 627,586 shares of company stock valued at $92,540,479. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,354,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,316,000 after purchasing an additional 220,527 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,905,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,562 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,278,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,300 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 407.6% during the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,684,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,076,000 after purchasing an additional 499,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

