Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,012,319 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,760 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $16,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Barrick Gold by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 54,712,508 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,088,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,084 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 33.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,431,497 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $227,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,055 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 221.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,027,811 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $199,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,047,255 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $162,140,000 after purchasing an additional 696,556 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Barrick Gold by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,035,814 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $120,052,000 after buying an additional 538,204 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Barrick Gold stock opened at $17.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 13.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the gold and copper producer to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

