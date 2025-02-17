Benchmark Lowers MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target to $135.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Benchmark from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.08.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $103.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.19. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $97.54 and a 1-year high of $147.40.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $31,187.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,707.19. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total transaction of $34,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,048.40. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 470.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in MKS Instruments by 5.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 277.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 22.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

