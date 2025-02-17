Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Black Hills by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BKH opened at $59.71 on Monday. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.73.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 7.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 68.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

