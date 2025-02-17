Brokerages Set Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Price Target at $85.61

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.61.

Several research firms have recently commented on APTV. HSBC raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Aptiv

Aptiv Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of APTV stock opened at $67.06 on Friday. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $85.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 73.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 111,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 47,215 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter worth about $14,893,000. Shorepath Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Shorepath Capital Management LLC now owns 66,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 11,835 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Aptiv by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 502,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,214,000 after buying an additional 71,633 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.