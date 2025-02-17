Brokerages Set Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Target Price at $95.67

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.67.

A number of analysts have commented on NSP shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Insperity from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

NSP stock opened at $87.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.29 and a 200 day moving average of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.13. Insperity has a 1 year low of $68.79 and a 1 year high of $110.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $2,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,812,762.88. This trade represents a 5.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen H. Masterson bought 1,755 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.75 per share, with a total value of $150,491.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,479. The trade was a 11.81 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 493.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the third quarter worth $32,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the third quarter worth $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Insperity by 26.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

