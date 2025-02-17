Brokers Issue Forecasts for CoreCivic FY2025 Earnings

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of CoreCivic in a report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.67. Noble Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CoreCivic’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for CoreCivic’s FY2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.
CoreCivic Price Performance
CoreCivic stock opened at $18.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.38. CoreCivic has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 6.55%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CoreCivic by 318.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CoreCivic by 86,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in CoreCivic by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in CoreCivic by 177.4% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 26,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $576,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,288.40. This trade represents a 16.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 16,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $363,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 149,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,292.80. This represents a 9.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About CoreCivic
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
