Brokers Issue Forecasts for CoreCivic FY2025 Earnings

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of CoreCivic in a report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.67. Noble Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CoreCivic’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for CoreCivic’s FY2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

CoreCivic Price Performance

CoreCivic stock opened at $18.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.38. CoreCivic has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 6.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CoreCivic by 318.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CoreCivic by 86,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in CoreCivic by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in CoreCivic by 177.4% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 26,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $576,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,288.40. This trade represents a 16.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 16,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $363,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 149,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,292.80. This represents a 9.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CoreCivic

(Get Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.