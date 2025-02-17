Castellan Group Sells 295 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Castellan Group decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Castellan Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $1,625,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 262,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,781,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $1,271,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.78 and its 200 day moving average is $114.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $475.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $100.60 and a one year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HSBC reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

