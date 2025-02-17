Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,907 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $12,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $202.33 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.13 and a 52 week high of $221.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $2,273,526.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,230.25. This trade represents a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

CBOE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.86.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

