Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

CLBT has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average is $19.23. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $26.30.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 82.28% and a positive return on equity of 122.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 130.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 1,583.8% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 600.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

