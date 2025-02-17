Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Creative Planning increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.5% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 592,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,567,000 after purchasing an additional 51,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CPK stock opened at $121.73 on Monday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $98.25 and a twelve month high of $134.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

