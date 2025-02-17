Choreo LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,004 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LXP. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

LXP stock opened at $8.49 on Monday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $100.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.57 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 1.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

