Choreo LLC Has $89,000 Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 94.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,259 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wipro by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 41,766 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wipro by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 159,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 79,739 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its holdings in Wipro by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 179,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 34,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 181,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 90,666 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wipro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Wipro Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $3.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Wipro had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Profile

(Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.