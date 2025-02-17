Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $105.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.35 and a 12 month high of $113.50.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 47.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CHD. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Michael Read bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.82 per share, for a total transaction of $117,502.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,584.10. The trade was a 78.29 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $1,061,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,575. The trade was a 23.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,422 shares of company stock worth $11,424,351. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

