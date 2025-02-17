Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 351,530 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,895 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $15,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 207.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,272,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,826,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,144 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 85.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,043,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,933,000 after acquiring an additional 942,662 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 51.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,644,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,897,000 after acquiring an additional 894,322 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 124.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,511,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,063,000 after acquiring an additional 838,917 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CFG. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $46.43 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.30 and a twelve month high of $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.