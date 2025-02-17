CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,705 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in CME Group by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 8,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CME shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CME Group from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CME Group from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CME Group from $227.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CME Group from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.13.

CME Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CME stock opened at $245.48 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.70 and a 1 year high of $253.53. The stock has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.95 and its 200-day moving average is $225.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 57.34%. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.37%.

CME Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 11,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $2,888,378.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,085.45. This trade represents a 34.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.