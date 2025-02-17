Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.57.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

COHU opened at $21.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.49 million, a P/E ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.45. Cohu has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $36.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Cohu had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Cohu will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $528,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cohu by 10.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 59,806 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 219.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 18,709 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 286.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 79,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 7.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,358,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,308,000 after buying an additional 224,022 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

