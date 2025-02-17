Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Raised to $328.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $282.00 to $328.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $358.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $245.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.17.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $274.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $146.12 and a 1-year high of $349.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.36. The company has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 3.61.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 29.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 26,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.14, for a total transaction of $8,211,622.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,894.38. This represents a 71.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.26, for a total value of $6,881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $144,786.76. The trade was a 97.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,529 shares of company stock valued at $95,595,712 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Coinbase Global by 365.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 408.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 254 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

