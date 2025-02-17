Comparing Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) & CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) and Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CEMIG and Enlight Renewable Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEMIG 20.43% 20.41% 9.21% Enlight Renewable Energy 13.58% 3.34% 1.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.9% of Enlight Renewable Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEMIG 0 3 0 0 2.00 Enlight Renewable Energy 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CEMIG and Enlight Renewable Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Enlight Renewable Energy has a consensus target price of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 15.75%. Given Enlight Renewable Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enlight Renewable Energy is more favorable than CEMIG.

Volatility & Risk

CEMIG has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enlight Renewable Energy has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CEMIG and Enlight Renewable Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEMIG $37.64 billion 0.15 $1.15 billion $0.54 3.66 Enlight Renewable Energy $255.70 million 7.68 $70.92 million $0.44 38.61

CEMIG has higher revenue and earnings than Enlight Renewable Energy. CEMIG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enlight Renewable Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Enlight Renewable Energy beats CEMIG on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

