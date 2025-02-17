Comparing Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Medallion Financial has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medallion Financial and Stronghold Digital Mining”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial $262.36 million 0.75 $55.08 million $1.69 5.05 Stronghold Digital Mining $74.97 million 0.77 -$71.40 million ($3.70) -0.91

Profitability

Medallion Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining. Stronghold Digital Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medallion Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Medallion Financial and Stronghold Digital Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial 13.72% 9.52% 1.48% Stronghold Digital Mining -11.21% 13.67% 3.59%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.6% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Medallion Financial and Stronghold Digital Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallion Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00 Stronghold Digital Mining 0 1 1 1 3.00

Stronghold Digital Mining has a consensus price target of $6.17, indicating a potential upside of 84.08%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than Medallion Financial.

Summary

Stronghold Digital Mining beats Medallion Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses. It also provides debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various commercial industries; and raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

