CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,696 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.72% of CONMED worth $15,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 36.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 566.7% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 26.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period.

Get CONMED alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CONMED from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CONMED from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CONMED from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CONMED from $97.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

CONMED Trading Down 2.1 %

CNMD opened at $63.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 10.13%. On average, research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

CONMED Profile

(Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.