Contrasting Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) and Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB)

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Free Report) and Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Britvic and Primo Brands”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Britvic $2.41 billion 1.53 $159.57 million N/A N/A Primo Brands $1.77 billion 7.11 $238.10 million $1.61 20.62

Primo Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Britvic.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dividends

87.7% of Primo Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Primo Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Britvic pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Primo Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Primo Brands pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Britvic and Primo Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Britvic 0 0 0 0 0.00 Primo Brands 0 0 4 0 3.00

Primo Brands has a consensus price target of $37.75, suggesting a potential upside of 13.69%. Given Primo Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Primo Brands is more favorable than Britvic.

Volatility & Risk

Britvic has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primo Brands has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Britvic and Primo Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Britvic N/A N/A N/A Primo Brands 13.63% 8.80% 3.62%

Summary

Primo Brands beats Britvic on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions. It offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, Fruit Shot, Gatorade, J2O, Jimmy’s Iced Coffee, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey’s, Robinson’s, Rockstar, R. White’s, Tango, and Teisseire brands. Britvic plc was founded in 1930 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

About Primo Brands

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America. It also offers reusable packaging, helping to reduce waste through its reusable, multi-serve bottles and innovative brand packaging portfolio, which includes recycled plastic, aluminum and glass. Primo Brands was founded in 2024 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

