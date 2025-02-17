Cormark Comments on NanoXplore’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NanoXplore in a research report issued on Thursday, February 13th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded NanoXplore from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on NanoXplore from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NanoXplore from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

NanoXplore Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NanoXplore stock opened at C$2.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.81, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.37. The firm has a market cap of C$399.21 million, a PE ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 1.26. NanoXplore has a 52-week low of C$2.00 and a 52-week high of C$2.96.

NanoXplore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NanoXplore Inc is a graphene company, manufacturer, and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company provides graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. Geographically, it generates a majority of revenue from the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.