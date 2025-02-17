Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,695 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,328 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,101,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525,969 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NVIDIA by 884.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,329,751,000 after acquiring an additional 191,469,114 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,908,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,069,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,738,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 870.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,658,922,000 after acquiring an additional 91,867,031 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.6 %

NVDA stock opened at $138.85 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.52 and a 200 day moving average of $130.26.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.21.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

