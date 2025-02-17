Craig Hallum Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Stock Price

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ASPN. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $8.67 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $33.15. The company has a market cap of $711.05 million, a PE ratio of 867.47 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average is $18.45.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 0.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

