CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.15) per share and revenue of $8.06 million for the quarter.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. On average, analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 14.3 %

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $49.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.02. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $91.10.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $826,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,002,854. This trade represents a 7.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRSP shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRISPR Therapeutics

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.