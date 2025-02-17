Critical Survey: Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) and Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of Neumora Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of Neumora Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neumora Therapeutics has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Neumora Therapeutics 0 2 5 0 2.71

Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $2.79, indicating a potential upside of 382.27%. Neumora Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 848.28%. Given Neumora Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Neumora Therapeutics is more favorable than Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Neumora Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics $60.28 million 2.45 -$113.87 million ($0.22) -2.63 Neumora Therapeutics N/A N/A -$235.93 million ($1.87) -0.93

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Neumora Therapeutics. Adaptimmune Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neumora Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Neumora Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics -25.43% -74.15% -15.09% Neumora Therapeutics N/A -73.63% -68.97%

Summary

Neumora Therapeutics beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers. The company has strategic collaboration and license agreement with Genentech, Inc. and F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd to develop personalized allogeneic and allogeneic T-cell therapies; research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc.; third-party collaborations with Noile-Immune and Alpine Immune Sciences; and strategic alliance agreement with the MD Anderson Cancer Center. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder. It also develops NMRA-511 that is in phase 1 clinical trials in patients with agitation associated with dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease; and NMRA-266, which is in the phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia and other neuropsychiatric disorders. In addition, its preclinical phase product includes NMRA-NMDA for the treatment of schizophrenia; NMRA-CK1d, a CK1d inhibitor program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; NMRA-NLRP3 for the treatment of certain neurodegenerative conditions; and NMRA-GCase for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. The company was formerly known as RBNC Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2021. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

