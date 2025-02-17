Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cummins by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.12, for a total transaction of $798,406.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,678,803.36. This represents a 9.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $373.71 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $259.06 and a 52 week high of $387.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.06. The firm has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cummins from $435.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cummins from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cummins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $354.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.08.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

