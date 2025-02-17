CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $316.00 to $390.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.67.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

CYBR stock opened at $413.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $347.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.53. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $223.09 and a one year high of $419.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,530.83 and a beta of 1.15.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. On average, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,603,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,287,000 after acquiring an additional 391,900 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.5% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,042,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 939,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,084,000 after purchasing an additional 20,832 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in CyberArk Software by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 878,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,651,000 after purchasing an additional 68,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at $203,375,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.