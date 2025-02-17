Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Stock

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AVNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Avient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avient has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Avient alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Avient

Avient Stock Performance

AVNT opened at $43.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.34. Avient has a 1-year low of $37.63 and a 1-year high of $54.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Avient had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Avient will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avient

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 185.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.