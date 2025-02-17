Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Short Interest Up 19.0% in January

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the January 15th total of 974,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Diageo Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of DEO stock opened at $107.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.99. Diageo has a 52-week low of $105.72 and a 52-week high of $154.71.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 3.8%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diageo

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Diageo by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. RBO & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Diageo by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,092,000 after acquiring an additional 12,755 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 649,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,605,000 after purchasing an additional 185,282 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DEO shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

