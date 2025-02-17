Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Short Interest Up 19.0% in January

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the January 15th total of 974,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of DEO stock opened at $107.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.99. Diageo has a 52-week low of $105.72 and a 52-week high of $154.71.
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 3.8%.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on DEO shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.
