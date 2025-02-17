Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLB. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 185.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,075,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,276,000 after purchasing an additional 698,283 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3,114.7% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 270,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,707,000 after acquiring an additional 262,162 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 496.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 85,093 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4.5% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,466,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,209,000 after acquiring an additional 63,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,767,000 after acquiring an additional 63,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLB. StockNews.com cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 12,338 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $963,351.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,871,957.76. The trade was a 16.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $4,002,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,806 shares in the company, valued at $8,548,752.24. The trade was a 31.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,917 shares of company stock valued at $14,861,429. 38.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 0.7 %

DLB stock opened at $83.72 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.35 and a twelve month high of $89.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

