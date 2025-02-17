Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,517 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $18,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Creative Planning boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 240,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $55.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.31. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $61.97. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 93.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

