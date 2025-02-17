Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,849 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $10,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 52.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Donaldson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In related news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $946,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,992. The trade was a 34.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $68.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.91 and a 52-week high of $78.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

