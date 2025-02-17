Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Shares Down 15.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Free Report) were down 15.2% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 1,007,783 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 477,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Durango Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03.
About Durango Resources
Durango Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 9,500 hectares located in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Atocha Resources Inc and changed its name to Durango Resources Inc in February 2013.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Durango Resources
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Durango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Durango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.