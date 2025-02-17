Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 415,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,289 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.23% of Embraer worth $15,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the third quarter worth about $329,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the third quarter worth about $354,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 11.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 7.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Stock Performance

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $42.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.56. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ERJ. UBS Group cut shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Embraer from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen raised shares of Embraer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Embraer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

