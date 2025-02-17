Empowered Funds LLC Buys 6,950 Shares of NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 162,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in NL Industries were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NL Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in NL Industries by 42.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in NL Industries by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in NL Industries by 1,454.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 21,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NL Industries by 112.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

NL stock opened at $7.23 on Monday. NL Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $9.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average is $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $353.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.52.

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

