Empowered Funds LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 26,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Welltower from $190.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Welltower from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

Welltower Stock Down 0.9 %

WELL stock opened at $150.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.70, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $151.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 3.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.32%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

