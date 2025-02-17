Empowered Funds LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 156.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,478 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 821.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 277.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.22.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE PAYC opened at $209.72 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $242.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 32.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

