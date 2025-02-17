Empowered Funds LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,237 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 287.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 232,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 172,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gray Television by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 36,541 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Gray Television by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 145,263 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 5,408,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,988,000 after buying an additional 1,170,990 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 127,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 66,578 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gray Television

In other news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 150,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $656,443.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 509,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,256.44. This represents a 22.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Trading Up 2.7 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of GTN stock opened at $3.96 on Monday. Gray Television, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $394.19 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.41.

GTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Gray Television from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Gray Television from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Gray Television to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

