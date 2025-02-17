Empowered Funds LLC Raises Stock Position in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,448 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Home Bancorp were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBCP. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Home Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 73.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,988,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Home Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Hovde Group cut Home Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Home Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $49.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.82. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $52.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.