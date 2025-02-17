Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 147.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 153,405 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Entergy worth $19,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 17,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Entergy by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Entergy by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $82.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $48.93 and a 12-month high of $84.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.65.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 58.47%.

ETR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $72.50 to $82.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $68.50 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $68.50 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.81.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $450,146.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,210.88. This trade represents a 60.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

