Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Keyera FY2026 Earnings

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Free Report) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Keyera in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will earn $2.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.47. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2026 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

KEY has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$44.77.

Keyera Stock Down 0.4 %

KEY opened at C$42.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.59. The company has a market cap of C$9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$31.57 and a 52 week high of C$47.90.

Keyera Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.38, for a total value of C$2,318,750.00. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Keyera

Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil.

