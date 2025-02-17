Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 5.4% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 161,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $15,258,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth $666,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 627,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,496,000 after acquiring an additional 20,824 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $104.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.07 and a 12-month high of $117.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.23). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 26.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 21,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.56, for a total transaction of $2,224,365.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,423,437.20. This represents a 29.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 52,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $5,547,344.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,288 shares in the company, valued at $9,625,603.68. This represents a 36.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,910 shares of company stock valued at $8,780,102. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

