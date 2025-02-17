Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.3% of Aries Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,457,000. Aljian Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 12,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 8,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $108.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.70. The stock has a market cap of $475.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $100.60 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.