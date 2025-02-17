Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stake Reduced by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,922 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.20% of Fabrinet worth $15,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 70.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 732.0% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FN stock opened at $223.29 on Monday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $159.69 and a fifty-two week high of $281.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fabrinet from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley downgraded Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $194.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fabrinet from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Fabrinet from $292.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.29.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

