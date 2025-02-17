Financial Analysis: Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) and SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI)

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) and Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SEACOR Marine and Capital Clean Energy Carriers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEACOR Marine 0 0 0 0 0.00 Capital Clean Energy Carriers 0 0 2 1 3.33

Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.15%. Given Capital Clean Energy Carriers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Capital Clean Energy Carriers is more favorable than SEACOR Marine.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEACOR Marine $279.51 million 0.67 -$9.31 million ($1.68) -4.00 Capital Clean Energy Carriers $369.41 million 2.89 $47.21 million $2.56 7.15

This table compares SEACOR Marine and Capital Clean Energy Carriers”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers has higher revenue and earnings than SEACOR Marine. SEACOR Marine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital Clean Energy Carriers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.1% of SEACOR Marine shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of SEACOR Marine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

SEACOR Marine has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SEACOR Marine and Capital Clean Energy Carriers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEACOR Marine -16.81% -13.32% -6.25% Capital Clean Energy Carriers 46.85% 9.99% 3.22%

Summary

Capital Clean Energy Carriers beats SEACOR Marine on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 58 support vessels, of which 55 were owned or leased-in, and three were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third parties. It serves integrated national and international oil companies, independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oil field service and construction companies, as well as offshore wind farm operators and offshore wind farm installation and maintenance companies. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers. In addition, the company produces and distributes oil and natural gas, including biofuels, motor oil, lubricants, petrol, crudes, liquefied natural gas, marine fuels, natural gas liquids, and petrochemicals. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Capital Product Partners L.P. and changed its name to Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. in August 2024. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Capital Maritime & Trading Corp.

