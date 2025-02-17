Financial Analysis: Lundin Mining (OTC:LUNMF) vs. Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD)

Lundin Mining (OTC:LUNMF – Get Free Report) and Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Lundin Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Lundin Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Lundin Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Jaguar Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.4%. Lundin Mining pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Jaguar Mining pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Jaguar Mining is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lundin Mining 6.63% 5.02% 2.92% Jaguar Mining 28.17% 26.75% 17.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lundin Mining and Jaguar Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Lundin Mining and Jaguar Mining”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lundin Mining $3.39 billion 2.23 $241.56 million $0.36 24.17 Jaguar Mining $97.23 million 1.47 -$150,000.00 $0.50 3.94

Lundin Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Jaguar Mining. Jaguar Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lundin Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lundin Mining and Jaguar Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lundin Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00 Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00

About Lundin Mining

LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION is a rapidly growing, diversified base metals mining company with operations in Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Ireland. The Company currently has six mines in operation producing copper, nickel, lead and zinc. In addition, Lundin Mining holds a development project pipeline which includes the world class Tenke Fungurume copper cobalt project in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Ozernoe zinc project in Russia. The Company holds an extensive exploration portfolio and interests in international mining and exploration ventures.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its mining operations include Turmalina, Paciência and Caeté. The firm is also developing the Grurupi Project and exploring the Iron Quadrangle and Pedra Branca Project. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

